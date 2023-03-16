Silicon Valley Bank

Major IT companies that did business with SVB

Corporate

Major IT companies that did business with SVB

The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank has sent ripples throughout the financial and technology industries. Here are some of the IT vendors that worked with the bank.

clock 16 March 2023 • 8 min read
Scammers already exploiting Silicon Valley Bank collapse

Threats and Risks

Scammers already exploiting Silicon Valley Bank collapse

Email attacks already seen in the wild

clock 16 March 2023 • 3 min read
HSBC to buy UK arm of Silicon Valley Bank

Finance

HSBC to buy UK arm of Silicon Valley Bank

Startup founders had feared collapse

clock 13 March 2023 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Samsung data breach affects UK customers

17 November 2023 • 1 min read
02

Ransomware gang files SEC complaint over undisclosed breach

17 November 2023 • 2 min read
03

Alibaba cancels cloud split

16 November 2023 • 1 min read
04

IT outsourcing costing Eurozone banks 'millions'

16 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Microsoft launches AI chips to support OpenAI and Copilot

16 November 2023 • 2 min read