Silicon Roundabout
Curbing immigration is 'sawing off the branch you're sitting on' says MP
Labour MP Jim Dowd criticises the government's line on immigration, arguing that it is harmful to business and the economy
To close or not to close our borders - the immigration question
Anthony Sherick, MD at specialist IT jobsite Technojobs, argues about the dangers to business of limiting immigration, with demand for skilled technology workers at an all-time high
Accelerating business success requires an IP focus
Patent Attorney John-Paul Rooney argues that IP should be regarded as a core element of any business strategy
Pushing the Roundabout
With the launch on 1 April of HMRC's tax-saving 'Patent Box' scheme, the government has given a clear signal that it is keen to help tech start-ups. But is there more it could do for firms at London's Silicon Roundabout? Stuart Sumner finds out
IT salaries to rise in 2013 to discourage employees from moving abroad
UK faces shortfall of 33,300 IT and tech workers by 2050
Government focus on Silicon Roundabout 'web fads' criticised by Dyson inventor
Sir James Dyson says more should be done to encourage students to study science and engineering
Tech City dreamin'
Are the government's dreams of building a rival to California's Silicon Valley in the East End of London built on sand?
Analysis: Big fish circle Silicon Roundabout's minnows
The unique character of East London's Silicon Roundabout is unlikely to survive the incursion of Google, Amazon and Facebook, but the tech giants' arrival may not be all bad news for the start-up community
Amazon's new London tech hub could put pressure on start-ups
Corporate giant sets up camp in London because of 'hotbed of tech talent'
UK's "attractive ecosystem" drove Silicon Valley Bank's UK debut, says chief
SVB could lend billions of pounds to UK tech businesses
Tech City's Huddle secures third round of funding
$24m investment to take the company to 'billion dollar' IPO
Tech city start-up Cloud.IQ wins £2m venture funding
Investment to fuel growth for integrated marketing platform
Telefónica backs UK's tech start-ups with academy launch
Select UK projects to receive financing, expert advice and a workplace