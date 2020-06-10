Silicon Roundabout

Pushing the Roundabout
With the launch on 1 April of HMRC's tax-saving 'Patent Box' scheme, the government has given a clear signal that it is keen to help tech start-ups. But is there more it could do for firms at London's Silicon Roundabout? Stuart Sumner finds out

Tech City dreamin'
Are the government's dreams of building a rival to California's Silicon Valley in the East End of London built on sand?