silicon

Novel architectures are the next step in silicon

Chips and Components

Novel architectures are the next step in silicon

Adapting to the demands of modern computing

clock 08 November 2023 • 4 min read

Big Data and Analytics

Peter Cochrane: AI, autonomous connectivity and machine-to-machine communications is the future of mobile - not folding screens

Smartphone makers may be obsessed with gimmicks, but it is AI and machine-to-machine communications that will drive the next tech revolution, argues Professor Peter Cochrane

clock 16 May 2019 • 4 min read

Chips and Components

MIT engineers develop technique for ultra-thin semiconducting films not made from silicon

Technique will provide a cost-effective method to fabricate flexible, wearable electronics

clock 09 October 2018 • 2 min read

Chips and Components

Princeton University is one step closer to silicon-based quantum computing

Researchers developed a device demonstrating the potential to use light as a messenger to connect quantum 'bits' of data

clock 15 February 2018 • 2 min read

Chips and Components

Faster and cheaper semiconductors are just around the corner, say researchers

Semiconductor revolution on the horizon...

clock 14 February 2018 • 2 min read

Hardware

Scientists detail new semiconductor process

This method could pave the way for silicon

clock 22 January 2018 • 2 min read

Hardware

Princeton researchers show off silicon-based structure that can support quantum computing

Silicon-based materials could cut the cost of quantum computing

clock 13 December 2017 • 2 min read

Hardware

Stanford researchers identify 'ultrathin' semiconductor materials that could enable transistors ten times smaller than anything possible today

Materials could help shrink electrical circuits from five nanometers to three atoms thick

clock 14 August 2017 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Russian state hackers unleash USB worm with global reach

23 November 2023 • 1 min read
02

ICO issues warning to websites over cookie consent policies

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
03

Broadcom finally completes $69bn acquisition of VMware

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

Palantir secures £330m NHS contract

22 November 2023 • 3 min read
05

YouTube introduces load delays to combat ad blockers

23 November 2023 • 2 min read