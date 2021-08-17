ADVERTISEMENT

Sidoh

Russian intelligence services are colluding with ransomware gangs, report

Threats and Risks

Russian intelligence services are colluding with ransomware gangs, report

Researchers at Analyst1have found a custom espionage malware that enables hackers to harvest keystrokes and confidential documents for espionage purposes

clock 17 August 2021 • 3 min read
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most read
01

Government could force tech firms to report sellers' income to HMRC

16 August 2021 • 2 min read
02

Windows 365 Cloud PC could reveal Azure credentials to hackers

16 August 2021 • 2 min read
03

Annoyed member of Conti ransomware gang leaks insider information on Russian-speaking hacking forum

10 August 2021 • 3 min read
04

Microsoft versus Zoom versus Cisco - Should you opt for traditional UCC vendor or upstart?

12 August 2021 • 9 min read
05

Enterprise IT during the pandemic: An interview with Steve Capper, Global CIO, SNC-Lavelin

12 August 2021 • 1 min read
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT