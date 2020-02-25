Shop Direct
Shop Direct claims big data and mobile have helped increase profit 43 per cent
Littlewoods owner claims dumping paper and going digital has helped drive growth
Big data analytics: the three biggest challenges
Shop Direct financial services CEO Neil Chandler gives his view on the three biggest challenges in analytics
What do CIOs see as the best procurement model for IT?
CIOs and industry experts debate whether a centralised function or a specialist IT function is the best fit for procuring IT
How can CIOs manage conflict within their team when they've taken a two-speed approach to IT?
The first hurdle for CIOs with 'two speed' IT is to ensure existing employees don't feel like they're worth less than the new kids on the block
'If you try to do everything agile, you will create bottlenecks,' says Shop Direct CIO
If you have too few product owners within the business, you'll run into roadblocks, says Andy Wolfe
Shop Direct uses Hortonworks and SAS analytics to personalise customers' shopping experience
If you're shopping in the sports section and like Nike and white, the first thing you'll see is a white Nike product, says group CIO Andy Wolfe