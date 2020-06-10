Shodan
More than 40,000 Kubernetes and Docker containers discoverable on the internet - with many exposing personal data
One simple misconfiguration will expose enterprise apps and databases, warns Unit42
Yet another unsecured MongoDB database discovered - this time exposing records of 275 million Indian citizens
The database was hosted on Amazon AWS and exposed via the Shodan search engine
445 million customer records found on MongoDB database running on unsecured AWS server
200GB database belonging to Veeam indexed on Shodan on 31 August - but was taken down nine days later
NotPetya: Accounting software firm whose update mechanism was compromised to spread malware may face criminal charges
Ukraine's ME.Doc was running vulnerable, out-of-date FTP software to update clients' software
Microsoft refuses to fix security flaw in 600,000 Windows Server 2003-based web servers
Security flaw affects Windows Server 2003 machines with WebDAV enabled
Check your NoSQL database - 600 terabytes of MongoDB data publicly exposed on the internet
No authentication required, especially if you're running MongoDB in the cloud