ships

DNV says up to 1,000 ships affected by ransomware attack

Hacking

DNV says up to 1,000 ships affected by ransomware attack

The cyberattack on ShipManager platform forced the company to shut down the software's IT servers

clock 18 January 2023 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Samsung data breach affects UK customers

17 November 2023 • 1 min read
02

Ransomware gang files SEC complaint over undisclosed breach

17 November 2023 • 2 min read
03

Alibaba cancels cloud split

16 November 2023 • 1 min read
04

Royal Mail budgets £10 million to improve system resilience

17 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Microsoft launches AI chips to support OpenAI and Copilot

16 November 2023 • 2 min read