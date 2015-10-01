Shifu

Security

Shifu banking Trojan arrives in the UK, warns IBM

Russian-crafted banking malware spreads from Japan to UK - Europe and the US next on the menu

clock 01 October 2015 • 2 min read

Security

IBM warning over 'Shifu' banking Trojan that also targets point-of-sale terminals

Banking Trojan borrows technology from rival crimeware to steal passwords and disable security tools

clock 02 September 2015 • 3 min read
