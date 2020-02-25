Shared Services
Haringey to join Islington and Camden Councils' shared ICT services agreement
The three councils hope to save a total of £6m a year with shared IT services agreement
Councils can spend capital receipts on shared services and digital efficiency projects from April
Government specifies which type of projects capital receipts can be spent on
Why two council CIOs are bidding to build a London Supercloud
Camden Council's John Jackson explains how he wants all 33 of London's boroughs to be able to tap into a secure, regional cloud
Islington and Camden Councils give green light to shared ICT services agreement
Councils aim to save £4m a year once service is fully operational, with a 'one-off' cost of £5m
How the SSCL contract debacle shows government departments aren't pulling in the same direction
Met Police signs a £216m deal with SSCL while BIS terminates its contract with the same service provider because of costs - something doesn't add up
Department for Business, Innovation & Skills terminates SSCL contract
BIS claims that contract was 'no longer viable' based on costs, service and level of risk
How CIO Ed Garcez is putting his stamp on the Tri-borough partnership
Garcez discusses data privacy, IoT, G-Cloud and why the role of the CIO must change
Westminster City Council CIO role 'to be deleted' as part of revised Tri-Borough shared services strategy
New proposals suggest Tri-borough can make savings of £6.55m a year
Full-time IT positions down by nearly 10 per cent at London boroughs since 2012
Local authorities offer fewer permanent ICT jobs as cuts bite
South Hams District Council and West Devon Borough Council in £1.5m shared services deal with Civica
Agreement designed to make authorities more efficient by digitising services and cutting costs
Building public trust: an interview with Hampshire council CIO Jos Creese
Jos Creese explains that the public sector's reputation for playing fast and loose with sensitive public data is unfair and hampering its ability to deliver optimal services. Stuart Sumner hears why attitudes need to change
Councils' shared services venture LGSS on the lookout for ERP solution
LGSS on the hunt for product based on existing Oracle and Agresso software or an alternative new solution
Essex County Council selects Fujitsu for £16.6m IT transformation project
Fujitsu will implement Oracle's E-Business Suite, Hyperion, OBIEE and Taleo
How three London boroughs developed a shared services strategy
'Shared services' is the future of local government. And Westminster City Council and its neighbouring boroughs are leading the way. CIO Ben Goward talks to Graeme Burton about how it is working out
Cheshire councils looking for ITSM software system
Councils want to replace old software which will no longer be supported after July 2014
Westminster, Kensington and Chelsea, and Hammersmith councils agree IT shared services deal
Agilisys and BT win five-year IT services contract with three London councils
CIO interview: How Balfour Beatty will rationalise servers and applications in £50m deal with Fujitsu
Construction giant hopes to slash number of servers in half and cut thousands of applications
London boroughs plan united £1.1bn mega-outsourcing framework
Westminster, Hammersmith & Fulham and Kensington & Chelsea the first to pool IT resources under a London-wide framework
Arvato selected as government's first outsourced shared service centre operator
Deal part of government's plan to save up to £600m a year on back office costs
London councils aim to save £30m a year through shared services deal with BT
'Radical redesign' will see HR and finance tech upgraded under a deal that could be extended to 20 councils
New plan for shared services 'will save taxpayers half-a-billion pounds a year'
'Next Generation Shared Services Strategic Plan' intended to slash administration costs
Essex County Council awards £81m PSN contract
Joint venture awarded contract which aims to reduce council's spend
East Sussex and Surrey county councils issue £60m shared services tender
Tender is for the development of existing SAP systems
UPDATED: Somerset County Council preparing for court in escalating conflict with IBM
Council preparing for court due to dispute over Southwest One shared services scheme