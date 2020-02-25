Shadow IT
We must avoid making business apps disposable in the drive to consumerise IT
We have become "fickle" with software says ServiceNow's Chris Pope
Is shadow IT opening you up to GDPR risk?
Storing data on a personal database doesn't make the company any less liable
IBM relationship 'absolutely horrible', claims new inside source at Aecom
Unhappiness with Aecom's $2.3bn outsourcing deal with IBM goes 'all the way up to the CEO', claims new inside source
Shadow IT: Assess it, don't just shut it down, say CIOs
A panel of experts at a recent Computing event explain that shadow IT can help the business, once the security risks have been assessed
The transformational potential for GDPR
GDPR presents CIOs and IT directors with the leverage to enforce a culture of secure IT and data management, argues Gordon Morrison
Six per cent of all IT procurement is shadow IT
Computing research finds a lack of strategy around IT buying decisions, with under 40 per cent of purchases following an organisational strategy, and most being individually sanctioned
Shadow IT? Embrace it, say CIOs
Panel at recent Computing event say they embrace - but don't necessarily welcome shadow IT
Facilitate, don't dictate: How "shadow IT" is now an outdated concept
Dropbox's international trust and security chief for EMEA Mark Crosbie believes we should redefine the word 'threat'
Shadow IT? Blame the IT department for lack of support for new ways of working
Monolithic applications and inflexible security policies driving business and ordinary staff to use third-party IT
Research: Unified communications and collaboration - on the up, but a way to go
The UC&C market is growing thanks to mobility and cloud but not everyone is ready for it, Computing research finds
Sportscotland removes Dropbox shadow-IT threat
Sportscotland: 'We had little control over what information was being shared or who it was shared with'