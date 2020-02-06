Shadow Brokers
'DarkUniverse' APT referenced in 2017 Shadow Brokers leak uncovered by Kaspersky
DarkUniverse developed its full-featured malware from scratch but went quiet shortly after the Shadow Brokers leak
China-linked APT3 group developed NSA-style hacking tools by observing their network traffic
APT3 used NSA-linked exploit tools before 'Shadow Brokers' leaks in 2016 and 2017
Chinese hackers repurposed captured NSA hacking tools to carry out cyber attacks in 2016
Symantec says group linked with China's Ministry of State Security acquired NSA tools months before they were leaked by Shadow Brokers
NSA's Microsoft SMB protocol exploit EternalBlue returns with WannaMine cryptocurrency-jacking malware
If you haven't patched against EternalBlue yet, you probably deserve to be crypto-jacked
What SMBs can learn from WannaCry and the Vault 7 leaks
Do small businesses have anything to fear from the glut of anti-privacy tools?
NotPetya used NSA exploits even before release by Shadow Brokers
New research from security firm F-Secure suggests that NotPetya malware was made six months ago using NSA exploits before they were released by hackers
Microsoft rushes out patch for Windows XP to prevent another WannaCry attack via a Shadow Brokers release
'INCOMING!' warns Microsoft as it issues new critical patch for Windows XP
NSA tools hacking group Shadow Brokers starts up monthly security subscription service
Hacking group changes tack in bid to 'monetise' its trove of US National Security Agency tools and exploits
Mass ransomware attack may be exploiting unpatched Microsoft SMB MS17-010 vulnerability using NSA tools
WannaCry/WanaCrypt0r 2.0 attachers probably using the NSA EternalBlue exploit to hit Windows SMB vulnerability
SWIFT and Microsoft bid to ease fears over 'NSA hacking'
SWIFT and EastNets deny Shadow Brokers' claims, while Microsoft says it has patched any vulnerabilities
Shadow Brokers' malware release includes Oracle Solaris administrator-access security flaw
US National Security Agency had 'skeleton keys' to any Oracle/Sun Solaris system for decades
Shadow Brokers gives up hacking tool auction - gives away stash of NSA-linked hacking tools instead
Shadow Brokers bow out claiming that it was all about the money, which they didn't receive enough of