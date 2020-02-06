service desk
How the Hubble Space Telescope's IT team went from email to full-service support
Since the launch of Hubble in 1990, the only way for team members to get help with the telescope's operations has been to email the IT department
Taylor Wimpey extends CGI IT contract in £22m deal
Five-year contract will see CGI tasked with driving 'significant service improvements' at home building firm
RAC extends 'infrastructure-as-a-service' cloud contract
Automated service desk allows RAC to better serve customers
University of Oxford selects HEAT Software service desk to 'evolve' IT
'With HEAT, straight away I could see that we were purchasing a very powerful and configurable tool,' said John Ireland, director of customer services at University of Oxford