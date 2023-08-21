servers

New credential stealing campaign targets Zimbra email accounts

Threats and Risks

A phishing email notifies users about an upcoming email server update that could lead to temporary account deactivation

clock 21 August 2023 • 2 min read
Twitter's California data centre failed due to extreme heat, report

Datacentre

The company says there has been no disruption to its services

clock 13 September 2022 • 3 min read
Panasonic confirms data breach, says hackers accessed the company's internal network

Hacking

The breach reportedly started on 22 June and ended on 3 November

clock 30 November 2021 • 2 min read
Tesla server outage left some drivers unable to unlock their cars

Applications

Musk has promised to take measures to ensure 'this doesn't happen again'

clock 22 November 2021 • 2 min read
Twitch blames server misconfiguration for massive data breach, resets all stream keys

Hacking

Steaming platform faces a difficult future as sensitive data posted online

clock 08 October 2021 • 3 min read

Cloud and Infrastructure

Worldwide server market's fast growth due to rising costs, says Gartner

Cloud, digital transformation and rising component costs behind big rise in server revenues

clock 08 March 2018 • 2 min read

Server

AMD throws down server gauntlet to Intel with major Baidu deal for its Epyc CPU

Baidu takes big bet on AMD by putting Epyc chips at the heart of its datacentre servers

clock 14 December 2017 • 2 min read
