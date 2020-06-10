server
Fifty per cent of councils in England rely on unsupported server software
Lack of updates makes councils in England security targets
Qualcomm: We're not withdrawing from ARM server chip development
Chipmaker might try to bypass Intel rather than compete with the server chip behemoth
Hackers target Oracle WebLogic Servers following botched patch
Oracle failed to fix the core security flaw on WebLogic Server with its latest patches, claim security specialists
UK universities are first to take IBM's POWER9 to further academic research
New servers will be used to advance research into data analysis, modelling and prediction, as well as being used for AI workloads
Nvidia licensing kills off Geforce for data centres
Consumer-grade GPUs were a cheap way to use Nvidia hardware in a data centre - but it's no longer possible (unless you're a Bitcoin miner)
HPE's Gen 10s are supposedly the most secure industry standard servers - ever
The Gen 10 servers are built, operated and disposed of with data security at the forefront
Oracle must pay $3bn compensation to HPE over Itanium support
Oracle loses latest round in five-year legal battle with HPE
SoftIron releases Overdrive 1000 - a £400 64-bit ARM server for developers
System includes one AMD Opteron chip and a software stack of developer tools
Three million servers at risk of hijacking with ransomware due to out-of-date apps
More than three million easy targets for ransomware blackmailers
HP updates Z Workstations with latest Intel Xeons with up to 22 cores
HP upgrades Z Workstations with new microprocessors, graphics cards and higher capacity SSDs
HPE introduces Persistent Memory for servers to speed up data-intensive applications
Non-volatile DIMMs added to servers to make storage almost as fast as memory
Microsoft: 'Large majority' of customers won't be affected by Windows Server 2016 licensing plans
Most customers will have 'more cores than they need' insists vendor
IBM updates LinuxONE z Systems line with data management tools and Ubuntu Linux
Linux-only mainframes get a refresh with new tools and capabilities
Valve deploys 100Gbps network services from Level 3 to manage rocketing demand for online gaming [UPDATED]
'Larger links provide more total capacity which reduces potential blockages or choke points in the network,' Valve's Mike Dunkle tells Computing
How analytics is driving innovation at the DS Virgin Racing Formula E team
Alex Tai, team principal of Virgin Racing, explains how HPE technology is helping bring success to the electric car racing team
Have we reached peak virtualisation?
Computing Research reveals that uptake of server and storage virtualisation may have plateaued
Driving a connected university education revolution: an interview with De Montfort director of IT Dieter Kraftner
'Rather than fight BYOD, our strategy is to embrace BYOD,' Kraftner tells Computing
University of Cambridge completes major data centre overhaul
University was running 200 independently managed server rooms across 120 departments, and needed to rationalise and develop high performance computing capabilities
AMD pins its hopes on ARM servers and custom semi design
ARM servers to account for 15 per cent by 2019, according to AMD
Will software-defined networking herald 'the rise of the stupid network'?
It's taken the best part of 15 years, but with data centre operators seriously examining and rolling out software-defined networking the age of the 'stupid network' might finally be upon us
Lenovo to finalise $2.1bn IBM x86 server business aquisition
Deal will see Lenovo become third largest player in x86 server market
IBM server sales slump by 25 per cent in the first quarter as competition intensifies
IBM sales meltdown as global server unit shipments increase by 1.4 per cent, according to Gartner
Doncaster and Bassetlaw NHS Trust deploys Brocade solution to aid digital shift
ICT infrastructure manager Nigel Hall tells Computing why the trust opted for the Brocade server solution
Framestore partners with Dell for North American expansion
London VFX firm behind Gravity's visuals deploys Dell solutions in new studio