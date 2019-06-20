Sergey Brin

Google urged to split up by activist shareholders

But parent company Alphabet rejects all proposals

clock 20 June 2019 • 2 min read

Internet

Wanna read the latest on Google? Why not Alphabet it?

Google restructures and changes name to Alphabet; Sundar Pichai appointed CEO of Google

clock 11 August 2015 • 3 min read

Web

Sergey Brin books trip to space

Google co-founder makes $5m down payment

clock 12 June 2008 • 1 min read
