3CX admits supply chain attack

Threats and Risks

Trojanised version of the 3CX desktop VoIP app observed communicating with C2 servers

clock 31 March 2023 • 2 min read
Major IT companies that did business with SVB

Corporate

The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank has sent ripples throughout the financial and technology industries. Here are some of the IT vendors that worked with the bank.

clock 16 March 2023 • 8 min read
Social engineering, exfiltration and espionage activities by Chinese hackers unveiled

Threats and Risks

Reports uncover recent activities by Chinese state-sponsored threat groups

clock 06 May 2022 • 3 min read
Intel details two security bugs affecting several processor generations

Threats and Risks

A malicious actor could exploit these flaws to escalate privilege on a vulnerable machine

clock 16 November 2021 • 3 min read

Security

Cyber security solutions: time for an end-to-end approach?

Best-of-breed may meet immediate needs but it can cause integration and management problems and security holes

clock 29 June 2021 • 1 min read

Security

'They didn't think anyone would hack us - 10 months later we suffered a data breach' - Racing Post CISO Johan Pieterse

Racing Post's Johan Pieterse, later appointed CISO, was told 'no-one would want to hack Racing Post'

clock 31 October 2019 • 5 min read

Security

Verizon knocks up to $350m off Yahoo acquisition price with deal to be signed in days

Desperate to sell, Yahoo agrees - and clears yet-another security lapse out of its closet

clock 16 February 2017 • 2 min read
