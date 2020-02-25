Sensors
Apple reportedly talking to third-party suppliers for self-driving car sensors
The company is looking for lidars that are smaller and cheaper than currently available units
Researchers design ultra-lower power ASIC to make small robots more efficient
New chip could provide palm-sized robots the ability to work for hours on just two AA batteries
Scientist develops a new design for ultra-thin capacitive sensors
Have the least possible resistance to motion, research claims
Hypoallergenic wearable technology developed that can be worn for weeks at a time
Hypoallergenic electronic sensor could be used in new range of medical wearables
Japanese scientists develop wearable technology that can work for weeks
Hypoallergenic electronic sensor could be used in new range of medical wearables
Attacks can use open sensor data to guess your phone's PIN, 99 per cent of the time
A lack of permission requirements means that sensor data is open to any app that wants it
Synaptics claims 'top five OEM' customer for in-screen fingerprint sensor
Sensors hidden inside the display could be on a flagship smartphone next year
Intel innovations will modernise cricket
Drones and sensors and VR, oh my!