Semiconductors
DRAM price crash forces global semiconductor revenues down 12 per cent - but Intel retakes top spot
Memory price crash batters Samsung, Hynix and Micron, enabling Intel to retake top spot as world's biggest semiconductor company
Researchers claim to have discovered cheap, flexible way to develop plastic semiconductors
Canadian scientists claim to have found a way to mass produce plastic semiconductors
Global semiconductor industry grew more than 20 per cent in 2017 on strong memory chip and NAND flash demand
Memory chip price spike also helps Samsung overtake Intel in semiconductor revenue, according to Gartner
Faster and cheaper semiconductors are just around the corner, say researchers
Semiconductor revolution on the horizon...
Broadcom to buy Brocade for $5.9bn
Acquisitive Broadcom buys Brocade for its storage technology, but will look for a buyer for Ruckus Wireless
Qualcomm to buy NXP in $47bn deal to drive into automotive and IoT markets
World's biggest-ever semiconductor M&A deal will pit Qualcomm against Intel and Nvidia
Samsung the first semiconductor manufacturer to start 10-nanometre FinFET chip production
Generational shift promises 40 per cent lower power consumption and a 27 per cent hike in performance
ARM reveals more details on supercomputer architecture plans
Scalable Vector Extensions coming to the ARM instruction set will debut in Fujitsu's Post-K supercomputer
BT touts G.fast technology as 5G saviour for mobile operators
Tests hit speeds of 150-200Mbps for 'fronthaul' connections
IBM to pay Globalfoundries $1.5bn to take semiconductor unit off its hands
Globalfoundries had demanded $2bn to take IBM's struggling semiconductor unit off its hands
Qualcomm acquires UK chip maker CSR in Internet of Things push
£1.56bn deal for CSR gets inked
IBM claims first in 'neuromorphic' computing
IBM claims microprocessor that mimics human brain can perform 46 billion operations per second drawing just 70 milliwatts of power
Intel 'should build 10-nanometre microprocessors for Apple' - IC Insights
Moribund Fab-42 in Arizona should be used to capture Apple's $3.4bn application processor business, claims IC Insight president
IBM to research 'self-destructing microprocessors' in $3.4m DARPA deal
US military research establishment to fund research into electronics that can be destroyed remotely
Intel to make 64-bit ARM chips for Altera
Intel to produce 14-nanometre 64-bit ARM in direct challenge to Samsung and TSMC
ARM acquires display controller technology from Cadence
ARM aims to improve mobile processor offerings with PANTA display controller cores
Taiwanese chip giants - MediaTek and MStar - gain Chinese clearance to merge
MediaTek to acquire MStar Semi in $3bn deal
'There may be trouble ahead,' warns ARM CEO Warren East
Chip designer sees looming economic slowdown already affecting chip makers
Sony reports $3bn loss after hacking and Japan earthquake woes
Firm hoping to bounce back after torrid 12 months
Worldwide semiconductor market slumps in 2008
More bad news on the way as Gartner releases gloomy predictions for 2009
Semiconductor spending falls by a quarter
Investment on hold until 2010, says Gartner
Nokia's global influence growing fast
Handset maker's success affecting entire semiconductor sector