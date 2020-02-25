semiconductor
Scientists detail new semiconductor process
This method could pave the way for silicon
VIA Technologies reveals plans for x86-64 CPUs to compete against AMD and Intel
VIA Technologies planning 2018 return to x86-compatible CPUs with China's Zhaoxin Semiconductor
TSMC plans 3nm fabrication facility in Taiwan, not the US
Five nanometres traditionally considered the limit of silicon semiconductor technologies
TSMC working on 3nm semiconductor plant in Taiwan
If successful, firm would pull ahead of IBM