Clothing retail is in bad shape but Gymshark is fighting fit. The secret? Data, says CDO Gemma Hulbert

A data-driven culture based on self-service analytics has helped the fitness firm stay fast on its feet

clock 09 June 2020 • 5 min read

Switching to the cloud has lowered wait times, increased visibility and freed up resources at Stockport Council

The SMBC service desk gets about 5,000 tickets a month, and going online has saved time for customers and agents

clock 18 September 2018 • 4 min read
