Self-driving cars
Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon Ride computing platform for self-driving cars
The company will start shipping the system to automakers later this year
FiveAI launches the largest commuter trials for driverless cars on London streets
The trial will be conducted on a pre-defined 19 kilometre route
Former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski charged with stealing driverless car trade secrets
Levandowski is accused of downloading nearly 14,000 files from Waymo servers before quitting the company for a rival in 2016
Uber: 'Aggressive' drivers are bullying our self-driving cars
Uber recently re-started testing driverless cars following an accident in which one person was killed
Ford, GM and Toyota establish a safety standards group for self-driving cars
Automated Vehicle Safety Consortium will work to provide a safety framework around which self-driving technology can sensibly grow
Engineers develop 'smart' stop sign to warn drivers and self-driving vehicles approaching junctions
'Smart' system uses an infrared sensor to detect the velocity and trajectory of vehicles as they approach the stop sign
Government to review driving laws in preparation for autonomous vehicles
Legal review driven by need to update the law to accommodate autonomous vehicles
UK government launches fund to research self-driving off-road vehicles
Government to spend £22m funding research into off-road autonomous vehicles