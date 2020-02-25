self-driving
Uber could licence Waymo self-driving technology following expert review
Uber warns that its future is dependent on the development of self-driving technology - and that it trails rivals in autonomous vehicles
Uber self-driving vehicle accident that killed pedestrian blamed on software flaws
Uber's autonomous vehicles behind 37 crashes in the previous 18 months
Apple reportedly talking to third-party suppliers for self-driving car sensors
The company is looking for lidars that are smaller and cheaper than currently available units
Ford, GM and Toyota establish a safety standards group for self-driving cars
Automated Vehicle Safety Consortium will work to provide a safety framework around which self-driving technology can sensibly grow
FiveAI driverless car trials begin today on roads in London
Bromley and Croydon the test track for autonomous vehicles ahead of passenger trial planned for 2020
BMW and Daimler to jointly develop self-driving technology
Joint venture will focus on developing level three and level four self-driving systems
We took a trip in a self-driving car and it was delightfully boring
We've never felt safer on Las Vegas' roads
Uber manager raised concerns about self-driving vehicle programme five days before fatal Uber crash in Arizona
Uber manager complained about series of near misses by autonomous vehicles that had not been properly investigated
US plan to rewrite road safety rules to facilitate self-driving vehicles
Vehicle safety rules mandating steering wheels, pedals and mirrors could all be canned
Stagecoach trials full-size autonomous bus
The ADL Enviro200 will be used in depots to improve safety and maximise space
Researchers say quantum computing could improve self-driving cars' cyber security
Quantum computers could transform the security of self-driving cars, claim researchers
Goverment launches review of driving laws to accommodate self-driving vehicles
Government to consult on how driving laws need to be changed to accommodate autonomous vehicles
Government to review driving laws in preparation for autonomous vehicles
Legal review driven by need to update the law to accommodate autonomous vehicles
Government reveals plans to fund research into off-road self-driving vehicles
Research intended to seed development of autonomous vehicles for use in industry
Nvidia teams up with Uber and Volkswagen on self-driving car tech
Nvidia continues to drive-in to autonomous vehicle technology
UK government preparing "radical" self-driving car rules
Government to introduce new rules governing self-driving vehicles
Elon Musk: Tesla is developing custom AI chip for self-driving vehicles
AI-powered robots are still going to kill us, though, according to Musk
Nvidia to put autonomous driving technology into DHL delivery vehicles from 2018
Drive PX tech intended to automate package transportation and delivery
Tesla's Autopilot played 'major role' in fatal 2016 crash, says US National Transportation Safety Board
National Transportation Safety Board points finger of blame at Tesla for 'operational limitations' in its self-driving system
Mark Zuckerberg criticises Elon Musk for 'irresponsible' warnings over AI
But Elon Musk hits back suggesting that Zuckerberg 'has limited understanding of AI'
Massive miner Rio Tinto claims 20 per cent of pit-to-port train kilometres in Australia are now driverless
Rio Tinto today, TfL tomorrow?