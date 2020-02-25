security flaw
Twitter admits it used phone numbers provided by users for 2FA to target ads
Twitter took mobile phone numbers provided by users for two-factor authentication and used them for targeted advertising
Doubts raised over Simjacker security flaw
Simjacker exploit takes advantage of a legacy feature of the SIM card, according to researchers, that most telcos don't use
300,000 online retailers at risk from Magento security flaw enabling attackers to take control of ecommerce sites
Magento rushes out patch for critical vulnerability to protect open source and commercial versions of its ecommerce software
Researchers find new flaw in Oracle's MICROS retail systems
Vulnerability allows unauthorised access to sensitive data