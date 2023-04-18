Security cameras

Why is CCTV IT's blind spot?

Internet of Things

Why is CCTV IT's blind spot?

CCTV is no longer an isolated and passive component

clock 18 April 2023 • 2 min read

Privacy

Eufy security camera owners able to watch live feeds of strangers thanks to bug

Log out and in again, the company advises

clock 18 May 2021 • 3 min read

Privacy

Dozens of Amazon workers watch footage recorded by Cloud Cams home security cameras

Some clips also show intimate moments of Cloud Cam users

clock 11 October 2019 • 2 min read

Security

UK Government unveils security standard for surveillance cameras

The standard aims to combat attacks launched by infected camera systems

clock 21 June 2019 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Palantir secures £330m NHS contract

22 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

Meta disbands Responsible AI team

21 November 2023 • 1 min read
03

It's time to surface the open source submarine

22 November 2023 • 5 min read
04

Rhysida threatens dark web auction of British Library data

22 November 2023 • 1 min read
05

Capita clinches £239m civil service pensions contract

22 November 2023 • 2 min read