Okta breach: Hackers attempt to compromise 1Password and Cloudflare using stolen data

Hacking

Cloudflare has urged Okta to 'take any report of compromise seriously and act immediately to limit damage'

clock 25 October 2023 • 3 min read
Discord.io breached, 760,000 users' data for sale

Hacking

User IDs, passwords and payment dates are all in the stolen database

clock 16 August 2023 • 3 min read
Personal data breached at WH Smith

Hacking

Staff names, addresses and NI numbers have been exposed

clock 03 March 2023 • 2 min read
GoDaddy just realised it had a three-year security breach

Hacking

Breaches from 2020 and 2021 thought to be linked

clock 20 February 2023 • 2 min read
Uber suffers ANOTHER data leak after supplier breach

Hacking

At least 77,000 employees' personal info exposed

clock 14 December 2022 • 3 min read
Russian spies hacked Truss's personal phone

Hacking

The breach was uncovered during the Conservative leadership contest this summer, but the news was suppressed.

clock 31 October 2022 • 2 min read
Hacker steals GTA6 source code from Rockstar

Hacking

The attacker may be the same as the one who breached Uber last week - and could be affiliated with the Lapsus$ group

clock 20 September 2022 • 3 min read

Security

Breached Passwords: How to easily identify the Achilles heel in your cyber defence

The risk of a single breached password in use in your Active Directory.

clock 26 July 2021 • 4 min read

Law

Verkada hacktivist charged in USA

The charges apply to attacks Kottman allegedly committed in 2019, before the Verkada hack

clock 22 March 2021 • 2 min read

Security

The top 10 biggest security breaches of 2019 (so far)

Up to ten terabytes of data stolen from Citrix, ransomware outbreaks costing millions and software update systems compromised

clock 05 April 2019 • 11 min read
