Securing Talent
GCHQ experts to teach university students about ethical hacking, penetration testing and security networks
Spy agency looking to attract the best computer scientists for 10-week Cyber Insiders Summer School
How is the role of the CISO evolving?
QA Training's Greg Newton-Ingham explains how the importance businesses place on thwarting cyber attacks has transformed the CISO role
What are the most sought-after cyber security skills?
QA Training's Cyber Security Director Greg Newton-Ingham explains which skills are at the top of businesses' wish lists
What makes the ideal security analyst?
QA Training's Mark Amory explains what skills are necessary for a security analyst in order to deal with people, processes and technology
Open University course aims to introduce cyber security to 200,000 people
University hopes new eight-week course will inspire people to opt for career in cyber security
Salaries soar for cyber security high-flyers
While CISO paypackets are growing at an accelerating rate, wages for mid-tier cyber security workers appear to be stagnating. Sooraj Shah investigates
What makes the ideal security engineer?
QA's Mark Amory highlights the key qualities that firms are looking for in a security engineer
What makes the ideal chief information security officer?
QA technical consultant Mark Hutchings explains which skills are prerequisites for a role as CISO
Innovative ways for CISOs to raise cyber security awareness
CISOs at Infosecurity Europe 2014 explain how they're using new techniques to train staff in cyber security
BBC: Involve all staff in cyber security education
BBC's head of information security explains that all security incidents are an opportunity to learn and improve, and that communication with stakeholders is paramount
Computing teams up with QA Training to combat growing cyber security skills gap
Securing Talent campaign aims to raise awareness of growing need for professionals with IT security skills
BT, IBM, Capgemini to offer cyber security apprenticeships
Employers team up with e-skills UK in a bid to close 'cyber skills gap'
Less than a third of Cyber Security Challenge finalists have found a job in cyber security
Cabinet Office says that 'almost a third of face 2 face and masterclass contestants find a career in IT security'
Cabinet Office launches Cyber Security Challenge 'masterclass'
The event will culminate in a champion being crowned on Saturday evening
Attracting cyber security talent a 'challenge' for police - Cyber Crime Unit's Andy Archibald
"Within the private sector the salary packages are more attractive," Archibald tells e-Crime Congress
KPMG not looking for 'wannabe Matrix hackers' to fill cyber security skills gap
History graduates, architects and actuarary professionals can fill the void, says head of cyber
Why are CISOs getting the biggest salary increases?
Growing awareness of information security, lack of leaders with requisite expertise and increased budgets all reasons for jump in wage packets
Cyber security talent goes to the highest bidder
The UK is widely seen as a world leader in cyber security expertise. But as Sooraj Shah reports, it is mainly those firms with the deepest pockets that are benefiting
Cyber Security Challenge CEO hits back at KPMG's 'lack of credible candidates' claim
KPMG's UK head of cyber security said that firm scaled back sponsorship of the challenge
How can the Cyber Security Challenge be improved?
Finalists of the competition say it needs a higher profile, but that the format should remain
Top 10 IT skills stories of 2013
Computing has a look at the hardest hitting IT skills stories of the year
Cyber skills gap - where does the fault lie?
Are unrealistic recruitment policies to blame for the UK's cyber skills crisis? Sooraj Shah weighs up the evidence
'There is no cyber security skills gap' - The Economist's head of infosecurity
Vicki Gavin believes that there must be 'a lot of really bad recruiters out there'
Q&A with the Cyber Security Challenge participant who landed a cyber role at PwC
Computing speaks to Chris Doman, who came second in one of the challenges, about how the CSC enabled him to enter the cyber security field