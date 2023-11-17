SEC

Ransomware gang files SEC complaint over undisclosed breach

BlackCat threw toys out of pram after victim ignored ransom demand

clock 17 November 2023 • 2 min read
SEC sues SolarWinds, CISO for fraud and security failures

The firm allegedly misled investors about its cybersecurity practices and vulnerabilities

clock 01 November 2023 • 2 min read
US SEC proposes AI rules for money managers

Concerns AI and predictive analytics could skew the incentive mechanisms for advisors and brokers

clock 27 July 2023 • 3 min read
British chip giant Arm files for US stock listing

Arm aims to raise between $8 billion and $10 billion, according to reports

clock 02 May 2023 • 3 min read
Musk says he is ready to buy Twitter - again

Musk appears to have renewed his offer because he had little hope of winning in court.

clock 05 October 2022 • 3 min read
Oracle to pay $23m to settle foreign bribery charges

The schemes relied on Oracle resellers and distributors in India, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates

clock 28 September 2022 • 9 min read
Citrix clears regulatory hurdles for Tibco merger

The deal is anticipated to complete in the last week of September 2022

clock 08 September 2022 • 2 min read
Twitter investors sue Elon Musk for stock 'manipulation' during takeover bid

The lawsuit comes as Tesla CEO abandons plan to use a margin loan tied to his Tesla stake to partly finance Twitter acquisition

clock 27 May 2022 • 3 min read
Apple shareholders urged to oppose Tim Cook's $99m pay package

Payout 'lacks performance criteria' according to a top investors’ advisory group

clock 18 February 2022 • 3 min read
Facebook wants to target children as young as 6 to expand its user base, internal documents reveal

Meanwhile, whistleblower Frances Haugen has urged Mark Zuckerberg to step down as Facebook CEO

clock 02 November 2021 • 3 min read
