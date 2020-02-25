Search engine
ProtonMail welcomes EU's Google fine, says search giant's practices almost put it out of business
'Google holds the power of life and death over large and small businesses', says CEO Andy Yen
Google! Here's how to achieve 'really intelligent search'
Peter Cochrane examines how to bring AI to bear on search engines - but do Google et al really want to make search more efficient?
Digital Economy Bill could empower government to force internet companies to act on piracy
Search engine companies may be compelled by government to implement an "anti-piracy code"