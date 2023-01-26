SEABORGIUM

NCSC: Russian and Iranian hackers targeting UK politicians, journalists

Threats and Risks

NCSC: Russian and Iranian hackers targeting UK politicians, journalists

Threat actors are impersonating journalists, colleagues and interested parties to obtain credentials in spear-phishing attacks, agency warns

clock 26 January 2023 • 2 min read
Microsoft warns of Russian 'Seaborgium' phishing, reconnaissance activities

Threats and Risks

Microsoft warns of Russian 'Seaborgium' phishing, reconnaissance activities

The company says it has blocked a number of accounts used by the threat actors

clock 17 August 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Samsung data breach affects UK customers

17 November 2023 • 1 min read
02

Ransomware gang files SEC complaint over undisclosed breach

17 November 2023 • 2 min read
03

Alibaba cancels cloud split

16 November 2023 • 1 min read
04

Royal Mail budgets £10 million to improve system resilience

17 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Microsoft launches AI chips to support OpenAI and Copilot

16 November 2023 • 2 min read