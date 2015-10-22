SDDC

Software

One-fifth of European businesses claim they already have a software-defined data centre

...but this is in stark contrast to Computing's own data centre research findings

clock 22 October 2015 •

Hardware

One fifth of firms to focus on software-defined solutions or converged infrastructure in the next two years

Computing's latest research reveals that software-defined will go from being mentioned in meetings to playing a part in data centre strategies

clock 17 September 2015 •
Most read
01

Russian state hackers unleash USB worm with global reach

23 November 2023 • 1 min read
02

ICO issues warning to websites over cookie consent policies

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
03

Broadcom finally completes $69bn acquisition of VMware

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

YouTube introduces load delays to combat ad blockers

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Palantir secures £330m NHS contract

22 November 2023 • 3 min read