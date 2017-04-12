Scott Guthrie

Software

Microsoft buys-up Deis for open-source Kubernetes containers expertise

Microsoft invests in Kubernetes containerisation software developer Deis to help beef-up Azure

clock 12 April 2017 • 2 min read

Mobile

Stephen Elop departs Microsoft amid 'engineering re-alignment'

Kirill Tatarinov and Eric Rudder also out as Nadella shapes up Microsoft for Windows 10

clock 17 June 2015 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Palantir secures £330m NHS contract

22 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

Russian state hackers unleash USB worm with global reach

23 November 2023 • 1 min read
03

ICO issues warning to websites over cookie consent policies

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

Autumn Statement: Tax breaks and tech investment

22 November 2023 • 5 min read
05

Broadcom finally completes $69bn acquisition of VMware

23 November 2023 • 2 min read