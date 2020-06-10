Scotland
Coronavirus contact tracing system crashes on its first day in operation
NHS workers said they were unable to log into the new website
First British spaceport to be built in Scotland
The site is perfectly situated for launching small satellites into orbit
New pump storage hydro project could power 400,000 Scottish houses for an hour
The largest and cleanest form of energy storage that currently exists
Scottish government suffered two ransomware attacks in the past 12 months
More attacks making it through Scottish government cyber defences without being detected
400-year-old government agency modernises with Citrix collaboration solutions
Remote working has enabled multiple cost savings at Registers
Scottish government promises jobs galore with new digital strategy
16-point plan also calls for 'rural first' broadband development
Stirling to get 1Gbps fibre network as CityFibre expands in Scotland
Roll-out expected to take 14 months and will connect 3,000 businesses
Scotland needs a long-term digital plan or risks being left behind
Jamie Greene MSP, Shadow Minister for Technology Connectivity, Digital Economy & Broadcast, believes a lot more can be done
Delays and additional costs in Scotland's NHS 24 IT system down to 'systematic failure around programme governance'
...and costs are to increase yet again, says NHS 24
Scottish government challenged to reveal plans for 'super ID database' before election
Open Rights Group's Jim Killock warns that the SNP may be planning a national ID system for Scotland by the back door
NHS Education for Scotland goes 'cloud first' with ServiceNow and Fruition Partners
'Our plan is to create a unified platform across all our IT systems which delivers a consistent, easy-to-use, consumerised experience, says NES's Christopher Wroath
Lloyds Banking Group fixes HBOS security flaw that exposed customers' online banking records
Name, date of birth and the address were all it needed to get access to customers' accounts
Scotland's NHS 24 IT system is £41m over budget and over two years behind schedule
Contract dispute with Capgemini led to further delays in a project which has been riddled with problems
Scottish Police admit to use of facial recognition software
Police maintain a database of pics of those in custody and use software to automatically match them with CCTV footage
University of Dundee deploys Box collaboration tools
CTO Paul Saunders explains why university opted to deploy Box to 25,000 students
Scottish government 'super database' - the privacy, security and legal fears
Is a database that shares citizen data with 120 public bodies a benefit to society or the first step to an Orwellian future? Sooraj Shah investigates
Scottish government plan for 'super database' dealt a blow by ICO over privacy fears
Creating a database that is shared with local authorities could be a national identity scheme by default that could go against European rules, says head of ICO Scotland
Backbytes: Scotland's government resurrects national ID card scheme
One identity database to rule them all under SNP plan encompassing child informants
National Trust for Scotland deploys Brocade to improve network infrastructure
'We now have 40 GbE connection speeds up and down the stack, which is a massive improvement on what we had before,' says head of IT Scott Newton
Scottish government aims to establish Digital and Technology Services framework
Estimated value for entire duration of the framework could be between £30m and £75m
The Robertson Trust revamps systems with Salesforce and Capgemini
Salesforce has improved data integrity and streamlined operations, The Robertson Trust's head of finance and IT tells Computing
Scottish Police and Fire services select Civica Tranman for fleet management
Emergency services looking to make fleets more efficient while cutting costs
