Science and Technology Committee
'Highly intrusive' facial recognition trials should be suspended, urge MPs
MPs question legal basis for facial recognition trials conducted by police forces
No technical reason for Huawei 5G ban, claims House of Commons Science and Technology Committee
Telecoms operators haven't seen evidence of security risk from Huawei hardware - but will keep Huawei out of core networks anyway
Government's digital strategy has lost momentum, claims Science and Technology Committee report
MPs slam government's faltering digital strategy
MPs call on government to clarify vague terms in Investigatory Powers Bill
Confusing and vague terms need to be 'clarified as a matter of urgency', warns Science and Technology Committee
'The UK does not undertake mass surveillance,' Theresa May tells Parliamentary Committee
Home Secretary tells Joint Committee that bulk data collection and Investigatory Powers Bill plans don't equate to mass surveillance
'If people knew what bulk collection in Investigatory Powers Bill really meant, there'd be uproar' privacy expert tells MPs
Dr Joss Wright tells Science and Technology Committee modern communications data should be treated with respect, and government must be more clear about its intent to increase mass surveillance
'A government right to hack and a risk to British business' - Technology firms slam Investigatory Powers Bill
Representatives of the UK technology industry express grave concerns over 'Snooper's Charter' while giving evidence to Science and Technology Committee
MPs' 'Big Data Dilemma' inquiry was obsolete before it even began
It's too late for the Science & Technology Committee to examine the potential risk of big data because big data is already big business