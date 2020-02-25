science,
Peter Cochrane: Technology is not a threat - people are!
Humanity faces a number of challenges that technology can overcome. Unfortunately, too many of the people in power are also the most ignorant
Researchers confirm shape of an electron's charge is perfectly spherical
Another shape could have indicated hard-to-detect particles
Bodies of water stored in glaciers could contribute to sea level rise, scientists claim
Stanford researchers made the discovery via data from Greenland
Particle accelerators could turn the Earth into a 'hyperdense sphere' measuring just 100 metres wide
If particle research went wrong we could create a black hole, crush the Earth or rip the fabric of space. So no pressure
Researchers detect particles in Antarctica that do not fit the Standard Model
Detected by a sensor attached to a high-altitude balloon hovering over Antarctica
Scientists uncover 'strongest material in universe', and name it nuclear pasta
Found by calculating the strength of the material deep inside the crust of neutron stars
Scientists develop system that can read your feelings based on eye movement
System measures electrical activity in the brain to determine whether you're pleased or not
Scientists discover a supernova takes place inside a cloud of circumstellar matter
University of Chile researchs shifts our understanding of the last stages of stellar evolution
Researchers 3D-print prototype 'bionic eye' that could one day cure the blind
University of Minnesota researchers 3D printed an array of light receptors on a hemispherical surface
CERN's Alpha project observes hydrogen antimatter in the lab
CERN experiment enables scientists to 'trap and hold' antihydrogen atoms 'for several hours'
Scientists develop new material to improve the efficiency of computer processing and memory
New topological insulator process technique could be scaled up for semiconductor applications
Breakthrough in photocatalysts could help solve global warming, Korean scientists claim
Using photocatalysts to convert carbon dioxide into usable energy such as methane or ethane
Jupiter's moon Ganymede is generating 'killer' electromagnetic waves that could damage spacecraft
Scientists puzzled by burst of "chorus waves" from Ganymede
1.4 billion year old oxygen sample gives scientists fresh evidence of Earth's ancient atmosphere
New clues into the biosphere on Earth in the lead up to the emergence of animal life
Lab-grown meat could be in stores by 2021
With £6.7m in initial funding, Mosa Meat could be the first company to offer lab-grown meat to the public
Scientists discover cheap and easy way to build solar cells using bacteria
Works just as efficiently in dim light as in bright light
Researchers develop new 'stealth' material that can hide objects from infrared sensors
Stealth technology works via semiconductor material used in modern solar cells to trap light
Nanoscale research could help us better understand how earthquakes happen
Microscopic friction measurements find some rocks can dissolve and may cause faults to slip
Saturn's moon Enceladus has 'all of the basic requirements for life as we know it', claims NASA
NASA's Cassini spacecraft finds Enceladus has all the ingredients for life - notwithstanding its -200°C average surface temperature
Doctors could one day eradicate cancer cells by frying them with nanoparticles
Nanoparticles could be used to zap tumours under a low magnetic field
Sensitive regions of world still at risk from irreversible climate change, scientists claim
Even if global temperature doesn't rise above 1.5°C in next 100 years
Neural system for emotions depends on if you're left-handed or right-handed, suggests study
Traditional theories debunked by new study
Scientists closer to developing material capable of splitting water for better storage of solar energy
Experiments needed to see if the material works in the real world
Mars' huge rock formations the result of explosive volcanic eruptions three billion years ago
Massive volcanic eruptions could have warmed Mars' surface sufficiently for oceans to form