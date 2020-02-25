Sat Nav
TomTom plans daily roadmap updates from user data despite privacy concerns
GPS firm believes customer data should be used only for their benefit
Garmin Asus Nuvifone M10 review
The satnav-centric M10 makes a bid as an all-round smartphone
Nokia makes sat-nav free
Updated Ovi Maps service now free on Nokia's Symbian smartphones
TomTom settles patent spat with Microsoft
Companies agree terms in intellectual property case
TomTom countersues Microsoft
Both firms are looking for compensation for alleged patent infringements