SAP
SAP extends support for SAP S/4HANA to 2040
It is also extending the deadline for mainstream maintenance support for Business Suite 7 up to the end of 2027
Saying no to vendors' forced march to the cloud
You need to weigh up several criteria before you jump wholesale to the big vendors' SaaS propositions
Majority of SAP's UK & Ireland customers still not ready to move to S/4HANA
But the company wants to withdraw support for its Business Suite range in 2025
SAP announces new cloud partnership with Microsoft
Deal is intended to strengthen SAP's close relationship with Microsoft
Bill McDermott quits as CEO of SAP
Bill McDermott to be replaced by Jennifer Morgan and Christian Klein as co-CEOs
Cloud: Choosing the right platform for your ambitions
As AWS and Azure scoop up more of the cloud IaaS /PaaS market, what are organisations looking for? A research presentation from Computing Delta
Rolling out single-sign-on and IAM at Plan International
Security, ease of use and cloud first are technology priorities for the children's charity, says IT head Jon Winder
SAP and Oracle are 'all about locking people in', claims Rimini Street CEO
Software giants face stiff competition from newcomers, claims Seth Ravin. SAP begs to differ
One million SAP systems vulnerable to '10KBLAZE' critical security flaw
Flaw affects up to one million SAP NetWeaver installations, warns Onapsis - but SAP claims it was patched years ago
Why Germany's largest adult entertainment vendor turned to SAP to reinvigorate its brand
Germany's Beate Uhse says it needed a new approach to appeal to modern customers in the adult entertainment market
Microsoft and Salesforce battle to control UK CRM
Customers praise the technology giants' integrations and cloud strategies, but criticised SAP and Oracle for the same
Why SAP seems to be sidelining HANA
Big changes are under way at SAP, and HANA's weaknesses may be the root cause
Microsoft leaps into lead for HR software trials
Despite only being available for two years Dynamics Talent is most evaluated HCM software, according to a Computing study
The changing face of HR systems
The first of a two-part exploration of the HCM systems market
Cloud IaaS and PaaS - how do the main vendors stack up?
Customers care most about uptime, security and costs according to Computing's research
SAP announces restructuring after growth slowdown
Restructuring intended to generate annual savings of up to €850m from 2020
Training and engagement are the key to unlocking automation
Automation for automation's sake doesn't work, argues Krishnanand Nayak of SAP Fieldglass
Oracle 'dirty tricks' to continue in 2019, claims Support Revolution
Mark Smith, CEO of Support Revolution, claims SAP is likely to audit its customers more, whilst Oracle will continue its 'dirty tricks'
Migrating to Linux: the basis of digital transformation
SAP is moving HANA exclusively to Linux - Sabine Soellheim explains why
Brexit: SAP User Group calls for clarity over software vendors' Brexit plans
ERP software users need to know how vendors will cover the UK's exit from the European Union
SAP acquires Qualtrics for $8bn
SAP digs deep to acquire Qualtrics' 'customer experience' software
SAP wants to bring together automation, machine learning and artificial intelligence in a single stack
The software giant will release a single end-to-end stack next year
Cloud: the picture in 2018 and beyond
Five years ago it was a fad, in five years' time it will be everywhere
SAP's latest changes to its Indirect Access pricing model - what SAP customers need to know
Snow Software's Joachim Paulini examines SAP's latest attempt to quell user unrest over high licence fees