US offers $10m for information on Clop gang

Seeking evidence of links between the ransomware gang and state authorities

clock 19 June 2023 • 2 min read
Russia-linked CosmicEnergy malware could disrupt energy grids

Its capabilities closely resemble those observed in malware such as Industroyer and Industroyer2

clock 26 May 2023 • 3 min read
Russians weaponise WinRAR to attack Ukraine

Attackers used VPNs to infiltrate and WinRAR scripts to wipe data

clock 05 May 2023 • 3 min read
Russia-backed Sandworm group using novel RansomBoggs ransomware to target Ukrainian organisations

The PowerShell script used by the RansomBoggs operation to distribute the ransomware is very similar to the one used in the Industroyer2 malware attacks against Ukraine's energy industry in April this year

clock 30 November 2022 • 3 min read
Follina flaw being exploited by Russian hackers, info stealers

Reports of Ukrainian media organisations receiving emails with compromised Word docs, and AsyncRAT Trojan delivered by groups exploiting the unpatched flaw

clock 14 June 2022 • 2 min read
Russia's Sandworm hackers tried to knock out Ukrainian energy provider but failed

The first attack took place no later than February 2022, while the final destructive stages were set for April 8, 2022

clock 13 April 2022 • 3 min read
US authorities take down GRU-controlled Cyclops Blink botnet

Russia-backed Sandworm group was using the malware on WatchGuard Firebox firewall appliances and multiple ASUS router models

clock 07 April 2022 • 2 min read
Cyclops Blink: US and UK uncover new malware used by Russian Sandworm to target network devices

Allows attackers to distribute second-stage payloads to infected devices

clock 24 February 2022 • 3 min read
