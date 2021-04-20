Sandhata Technologies
Interview: Sandhata, DevOps Excellence Awards winner
Integration is a key challenge in the DevOps space
People, processes and technology: how DevOps Awards winner Sandhata brought them all together
Consultancies like Sandhata play a key role in guiding clients through the DevOps transition
Sandhata Technologies: 'Covid has brought us closer together as an industry'
If you’re not Zoom, the pandemic has probably had a negative impact on your business - but there opportunities, as well, says CEO Gary Thornhill