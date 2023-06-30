sanctions

IT Essentials: The turn of the screw

Legislation and Regulation

Another of Putin's goals is increasingly out of sight

clock 30 June 2023 • 2 min read
Fresh EU sanctions hit Russian IT firms

Threats and Risks

More stringent restrictions on 'advanced' tech items

clock 26 June 2023 • 3 min read
US calls for sanctions against NSO Group and other spyware firms

Legislation and Regulation

Senate Finance Committee chair Ron Wyden said, "The Biden administration has the chance to turn off the spigot of American dollars and help put them out of business for good"

clock 15 December 2021 • 2 min read

Security

US government to announce Russian sanctions in response to cyber attacks

The sanctions will target Russian diplomats in the USA, as well as threatening the country's wider economy by banning the purchase of ruble bonds

clock 15 April 2021 • 2 min read

Government

US announces new measures to restrict Huawei

The government has added 38 Huawei affiliates to its list of companies that are considered to pose threats to the national security

clock 18 August 2020 • 3 min read

Hardware

US government sanctions Chinese chip maker Fujian Jinhua over claims of intellectual property theft

China urges Trump's government to "stop its wrong actions" following US embargo on Chinese firm accused of stealing Micron Technology IP

clock 30 October 2018 • 3 min read

Hardware

ZTE: Production returns to normal following deal over sanctions

New chairman and CEO claim the company has resumed production following swingeing US penalties

clock 29 August 2018 • 2 min read

Communications

ZTE back in business within days after signing agreement with US government

ZTE close to lifting US 'denial order' that brought production lines juddering to a halt

clock 12 July 2018 • 2 min read

Hardware

ZTE appoints new board of directors in move to get US trade embargo lifted

ZTE appoints more lawyers and as independent directors

clock 03 July 2018 • 2 min read

Security

Trump's ZTE deal in doubt as US Senate votes to reject the compromise

Trump vows to oppose amendment to National Defense Authorization Act that would block ZTE deal

clock 19 June 2018 • 3 min read
