Another of Putin's goals is increasingly out of sight
More stringent restrictions on 'advanced' tech items
Senate Finance Committee chair Ron Wyden said, "The Biden administration has the chance to turn off the spigot of American dollars and help put them out of business for good"
The sanctions will target Russian diplomats in the USA, as well as threatening the country's wider economy by banning the purchase of ruble bonds
The government has added 38 Huawei affiliates to its list of companies that are considered to pose threats to the national security
China urges Trump's government to "stop its wrong actions" following US embargo on Chinese firm accused of stealing Micron Technology IP
New chairman and CEO claim the company has resumed production following swingeing US penalties
ZTE close to lifting US 'denial order' that brought production lines juddering to a halt
ZTE appoints more lawyers and as independent directors
Trump vows to oppose amendment to National Defense Authorization Act that would block ZTE deal