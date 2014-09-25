Samsung Galaxy Tab

Samsung provides UEL students 4,000 tablets, while exiting Europe laptop market for good

Devices pre-loaded with course textbooks, virtual learning environment resources

Samsung Galaxy Tab 3 to deploy Intel CPU, according to report

Would mark a big win for Intel's mobile strategy

Samsung Galaxy Tab 8 inch details leaked as firm grabs 95 per cent of Android market

Even Google capitulates with pure Android S4 introduction

Galaxy S4 could see Samsung beat iPhone

Samsung will release the new Galaxy S4 will be revealed this week in New York

Samsung doubles share of tablet market in record year

Shipments of tablets up 75 per cent year-on-year

2013 preview: devices and endpoint

Which platform will come out on top as we enter a new year in mobile enterprise?

iPad mini named most in-demand Christmas gift

41 per cent of UK adults that are 55 or over have put a tablet, smartphone or laptop on their Xmas lists

Judge rejects Apple request to reinstate Samsung sales ban

Judge Koh sticks by her decision to lift ban on US sales

Apple ordered to reveal HTC settlement - but only to Samsung's lawyers

Samsung also wins right to include the iPad Mini and iPad 4 in its counterclaim

Apple ordered to make a clearer apology to Samsung on its UK home page

Court of Appeal unimpressed by Apple's response to Samsung tablet court order

