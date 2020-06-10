Samsung,
DRAM price crash forces global semiconductor revenues down 12 per cent - but Intel retakes top spot
Memory price crash batters Samsung, Hynix and Micron, enabling Intel to retake top spot as world's biggest semiconductor company
Samsung launches 'Galaxy Enterprise Edition' devices that offer Android updates for four years
Samsung makes play for corporate smartphone market
Samsung rushes out fix for Galaxy S10 fingerprint security flaw
Fingerprint security flaw fix too late to stop NatWest and Nationwide withdrawing support in their mobile banking apps
Banks withdraw fingerprint authentication support on Samsung Galaxy S10 smartphones
Samsung Galaxy S10 smartphone allows anyone to unlock devices when covered in third-party screen protectors
Samsung Galaxy Fold to go back on sale this week
Samsung's Galaxy Fold smartphone will go on sale in the UK on 18th September - but how many people will snap up the £1,800 smartphone?
Fairphone announces new modular smartphone the Fairphone 3
Dutch social enterprise shines a light on murky practices in the electronics supply chain
Three reveals 5G roll-out plan but aims to focus on Home Broadband first
Three UK's 5G plan includes speed boosts for existing 3G and 4G infrastructure as it replaces Samsung 4G radio-access technology with Huawei
Samsung to use AMD graphics technology for mobile devices
Samsung strikes deal with AMD to use Radeon graphics technology in ultra-low power mobile devices
Qualcomm violated antitrust rules, US federal judge rules
Qualcomm ordered to renegotiate its business deals and to license patented technology to rivals with reasonable terms
Galaxy Fold iFixIt teardown reveals multiple fatal flaws
iFixIt describes the Samsung Galaxy Fold as 'alarmingly fragile'
Samsung responds to reports of Galaxy Fold screen issues
Samsung remains adamant that the screen issues won't affect the launch of the Galaxy Fold smartphone
Huawei and Samsung settle 4G intellectual property dispute
Huawei had accused Samsung of using its 4G intellectual property without a licence
Samsung shrugs off struggling sales of super-premium smartphones with £1800 Galaxy Fold coming in May
Samsung also first major manufacturer to rush out 5G smartphone with the Galaxy S10 5G
Galaxy S11 specs, release date and price: In-the-wild images show chunky camera hump
108MP lens gets spied in the flesh
Samsung unveils Galaxy X smartphone prototype with folding display
Galaxy X Infinity Flex display can be folded in half, claims Samsung
Smartphone sales sink in the third quarter - led by Samsung
Global smartphone market falls by six per cent - led by Samsung, down 13.4 per cent
Samsung hints at folding smartphone
Rumours suggest an unveiling at Samsung Developer Conference in November
Samsung considers Google tie-up to improve Bixby
Samsung's Kim Hyun-Suk made the comments at IFA in Berlin
Samsung unveils three new devices - including the Galaxy Note 9 smartphone - at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2018 event
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 can sport up to 1TB of storage
Samsung unveils Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Home Bixby-powered speaker
Pre-orders open imminently for Galaxy Note 9 and Galaxy Watch - but Galaxy Home might take a bit longer to arrive
Samsung to invest $22bn on 5G, AI and semiconductors
Slow down in smartphone sales pushes Samsung to invest in new technology for growth
Samsung tops AI challenge using Reinforcement Learning
Reinforcement Learning gives an AI feedback for each decision it makes, theoretically speeding up training
Samsung: Arm Cortex-A76 at 7nm will be able to run at 3GHz
Samsung plans 7nm and 5nm Arm CPUs
TSMC to spend $25bn in shift to 5nm
TSMC claim follows Samsung reveal of its 7nm process