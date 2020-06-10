Safra Catz
Safra Catz made sole CEO of Oracle despite flat revenues
Oracle CEO Mark Hurd takes leave of absence for health-related reasons as company reports disappointing quarterly results
Trump concerned about $10bn Pentagon cloud computing contract
Trump could stop JEDI cloud contract over competition concerns as bidding comes down Microsoft versus Amazon
Oracle posts flat 3Q sales, but claims growing cloud revenues
Oracle claims strong quarter and bright future for its cloud services
Oracle stops reporting cloud numbers after growth tails off
Are IT leaders ditching their least-loved software vendor as they shift to cloud?
Oracle veteran resigns in protest at co-CEO Safra Catz joining Donald Trump's transition team
"Trump stokes fear, hatred and violence," claims departing Oracle exec George Polisner
Oracle versus Google moves towards closing arguments
Oracle wants $9.3bn in compensation from Google, but Google claims use of Java APIs in Android as 'fair use'
Oracle's new software licence sales tank - and cloud isn't growing fast enough to plug the gap
Struggling with Oracle licensing? Dump your systems integrator, suggests DVLA CTO
Systems integrators have no motive to reduce your licence footprint, says Iain Patterson
HP knew of Autonomy's accounting practices before takeover, according to newly released documents
Questions over Autonomy's accounts dismissed by HP as 'negative tactics' by Oracle
Oracle licence sales continue to decline - and cloud fails to take up the slack
