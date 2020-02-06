Safe harbour
European Court of Justice to investigate Facebook's data transfers
Irish Court has referred long-running Schrems privacy case to the ECJ
Review: 'Data Localization Laws and Policy', by Kuan Hon
It might cost £110, but that's cheap compared to the cost of consulting with the best data protection lawyers - or a fine under GDPR
US government appeals to Supreme Court for right to take any data from anywhere
Tech companies are between a rock and a hard place
What does Privacy Shield mean for your private data and the businesses that hold it?
Uncertainty over Brexit should not be used as an excuse to delay preparations, argues Lynn Collier, COO at HDS UK
Legal advice: What you need to know about Privacy Shield
Dr Sachiko Scheuing, European privacy officer at Acxiom and co-chair of FEDMA, advises on the new EU-US Privacy Shield
Privacy Shield given tentative approval by EU data protection authorities
Framework good enough for now but changes will be needed, says Article 29 Working Party
Privacy and security in the cloud are not the same thing
'Companies claim they have world-class security and therefore privacy, but you can have world-class security and have no privacy whatsoever'
European Commission releases Privacy Shield legal texts
Process EU data in the US? Time to re-write privacy policies
EU and US agree Safe Harbour deal - just in the nick of time
But you'll have to wait a few weeks for both sides to finish the full draft agreement
TTIP vs GDPR - who will win the data protection wars?
The EU GDPR has been opposed at every stage by Microsoft and Google. Will they be able to use the free trade pact TTIP to get their own back? We ask the experts.
Cloud, data sovereignty and the law: key points all companies should consider
Data sovereignty has become a priority for all organisations using cloud, but what are the key issues to consider?
Safe Harbour's replacement could be in place by February as regulators meet
If negotiators fail to agree terms, firms transferring personal data from the EU to the US face sanctions, EU warns
Microsoft back in court over US access to Irish servers - 'could have impact' on Safe Harbour talks, says firm
The case rolls on, but at what cost?
What will the new EU data protection rules mean for US businesses?
Google could face fines of $2.6bn if it breaks the new EU data protection laws and big changes are likely both inside and outside of Europe
The cloud clock is ticking: it's time to think seriously about data sovereignty
Businesses must ensure they meet international data transfer requirements, especially in light of Safe Harbour rulings, writes Intralinks global privacy officer Deema Freij
Your company is running 987 cloud services, and you don't know about most of them
Your firm's cloud has probably gone full shadow IT, warns Skyhigh Networks
Windows 10 is 'the most secure operating system, ready for deployment in all enterprise situations' claims Nadella
As fears over cyber terrorism grow, Microsoft wades into the cyber-security conversation
Giving data a 'Safe Harbour' that's close to home
As a result of regulatory changes in Europe companies are investigating ways of keeping sensitive data in-country while still being able to use the cloud
Microsoft tackles Safe Harbour as Nadella promises UK commercial cloud data centres for 2016
'We have a bold ambition to not be limited with any type of deployment' says CEO
The Safe Harbour standoff: views down the barrel of a gun
The legal vacuum left by Safe Harbour and uncertainty about the EU GDPR is a worry for some and a blessing for others
Consumer data privacy regulations clouded by Safe Harbour decision
The complex legislative landscape in the wake the ECJ's Safe Harbour decision might best be navigated by turning to cloud, argues Patrick Salyer
