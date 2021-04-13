SaaS
Saying no to vendors' forced march to the cloud
You need to weigh up several criteria before you jump wholesale to the big vendors' SaaS propositions
Unified comms market is dropping native apps in favour of browser services
Browser-based tools avoid fragmentation and are fast to distribute, but struggle to alert users to notifications
Offsetting architectural complexity with automated end-to-end monitoring
Everyone, everywhere needs to see the same performance information says LogicMonitor
How can SMEs harness AI to boost their growth?
AI is perfectly positioned to enhance operational efficiency and enable businesses to grow. So why aren't more SMEs taking advantage of this technology?
Global IT spending to reach $3.7 trillion in 2018 - Gartner
'Loadsamoney' to be spent on IT in 2018 and 2019, according to Gartner
Home Office selects Accenture and Certus in £20m ERP deal
Accenture and Certus win series of contracts with Home Office
Home Office wants to integrate ERP, BI, CRM, HCM and Payroll in new Metis system
G-Cloud procurement will be used for technical integration of Oracle Fusion based ERP system
Why cloud computing is no longer a high-risk strategy for SMEs
SMEs should be the most enthusiastic adopters of cloud but they are held back by out-dated worries, says Richard Stinton
Brexit: How does the falling pound affect your cloud costs?
With the pound falling rapidly against the dollar, how does this affect UK firms consuming US-based cloud services? Take part in our poll to find out!
Larry Ellison declares 'Amazon's lead is over' as Oracle 'aggressively moves into infrastructure'
AWS Redshift is "the ultimate lock-in" says Ellison, as he tries to turn up the cloud heat
Microsoft unveils Windows 10 and 'Surface-as-a-service' managed service models
Has the other shoe finally dropped with Windows 10?
Oracle delivers fully-managed version of Oracle Cloud to deploy on customer premises
Oracle can extend its public cloud into customer data centres to address data residency issues
Cloud, data sovereignty and the law: key points all companies should consider
Data sovereignty has become a priority for all organisations using cloud, but what are the key issues to consider?
Office 365? There's risk in them thar clouds
Orlando Scott-Cowley, cyber security strategist at Mimecast, explains how to reduce the risk inherent in a cloud-first strategy
Over half of global firms expect to be fined for non-compliance with incoming EU data protection regulations
Two thirds of worldwide companies say they would review their business strategies in EU countries in the next year
Amazon Web Services and its mammoth-sized inferiority complex
Amazon and other technology vendors are often hyperbolic about their own products. Could this stem from insecurity?
Cloud is great but don't skimp on the training - research
Cloud services may be easy to deploy and easy to use, but integrating them into the business requires a range of core skills that companies underestimate at their peril
We'll do more for SMEs now we're invested in cloud, promise Teradata bosses Koehler and Wimmer
Company happy to work with any company that 'understands the value of data'
G-Cloud sales pass £750m mark
More than £36m spent in August as sales pick up for government programme after a slow summer
University of Oxford selects HEAT Software service desk to 'evolve' IT
'With HEAT, straight away I could see that we were purchasing a very powerful and configurable tool,' said John Ireland, director of customer services at University of Oxford
Oracle licence sales continue to decline - and cloud fails to take up the slack
Software giant promises super-charged cloud growth to make up for it
Microsoft to acquire Israeli cloud security company Adallom for $320m
Adallom will reportedly become the centre for Microsoft's cyber security business in Israel
Is Oracle's cloud hype paving the way for that Salesforce buyout?
Does Oracle's news mean the prodigal son is returning home?
Accenture acquires Tquila to expand Salesforce service capabilities
Accenture wants to strengthen its Salesforce.com skill set after working with 250 end users to deliver Salesforce.com solutions in the past year