Ryzen 9 3950X

Hardware

AMD's Ryzen 9 3950X will cost less than £600 when it is released on 25th November

Ebuyer reveals surprisingly low UK price for Ryzen 9 3950X

clock 08 November 2019 • 2 min read

Hardware

AMD finally reveals third-gen Threadripper CPUs, core counts and all

CPUs could have Intel's top-end desktop processors on the ropes

clock 07 November 2019 • 2 min read

Hardware

AMD Ryzen 9 3950X delayed over clock speeds, not manufacturing issues, claim reports

TSMC production issues not the reason for Ryzen 9 3950X delays, according to sources in Taiwan

clock 25 September 2019 • 2 min read

Hardware

Third-generation AMD Threadripper coming in November - along with delayed Ryzen 9 3950X

AMD reveals release date for 3rd gen' Threadripper and its high-end Ryzen 9, but stays quiet on rumoured 32-core, 64-thread range-topping Threadripper

clock 23 September 2019 • 2 min read

Hardware

AMD Ryzen 9 3950X out-performs Intel's $1,999 Core i9-9980XE, according to leaked benchmarks

Benchmark indicates $749 Ryzen 9 3950X is more powerful than Intel's $1,999 top-of-the-range Core i9 9980XE

clock 13 June 2019 • 3 min read

Hardware

AMD unveils $749 Ryzen 9 3950X CPU and Radeon RX 5700 and RX 5700 XT graphics cards at E3

AMD reveals top-of-the-range Ryzen 9 3950X alongside Radeon RX 5700 and RX 5700XT GPUs

clock 11 June 2019 • 4 min read
