Ebuyer reveals surprisingly low UK price for Ryzen 9 3950X
CPUs could have Intel's top-end desktop processors on the ropes
TSMC production issues not the reason for Ryzen 9 3950X delays, according to sources in Taiwan
AMD reveals release date for 3rd gen' Threadripper and its high-end Ryzen 9, but stays quiet on rumoured 32-core, 64-thread range-topping Threadripper
Benchmark indicates $749 Ryzen 9 3950X is more powerful than Intel's $1,999 top-of-the-range Core i9 9980XE
AMD reveals top-of-the-range Ryzen 9 3950X alongside Radeon RX 5700 and RX 5700XT GPUs