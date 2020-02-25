Ryzen 3000
AMD releases third-generation Ryzen CPUs and Radeon RX 5700 graphics cards
AMD Ryzen 3000 series CPUs represent biggest competitive threat to Intel in a decade; Radeon RX 5700 won't worry Nvidia quite so much
AMD 16-core Ryzen 3000 series CPU leaked online
New leak of engineering sample is consistent with the snapshot of model names, specifications and pricing posted online in December
AMD confirms Ryzen 3000 launch for mid-year as part of a trio of new releases
AMD reveals 2019 product roadmap in investor presentation, with new Threadrippers also coming later this year
Six-core Ryzen 3000 CPU pricing to start at £100 - if retailer's leak is accurate
Entry-level Ryzen 3 3300 will offer six cores and twelve threads for £100, while 5GHz Ryzen 5 3600X will cost £180
AMD to launch 7nm Ryzen 3000 CPUs and Navi graphics cards in July
Flagship Ryzen 3000 expected to bear 16 cores, 32 threads and run at 4.7GHz
AMD promises 7nm Ryzen 3000 CPUs from mid-2019 - ahead of Intel's planned 10nm shift
AMD's Ryzen 3000 microprocessors to launch before Intel cranks up output of 10nm Ice Lake CPUs