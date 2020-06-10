Ryzen 3
AMD Ryzen 3 launched with prices starting at £105
And if four cores and four threads aren't enough for you, AMD has also released its monster Threadripper CPUs
AMD launches Ryzen 3 - 4-core, 4-thread Ryzen CPUs starting at £105
Threadripper also available from today if you want a lot more power - but you'll have to wait for the motherboards to appear
Intel leak indicates Coffee Lake will offer six-core parts with 4.3GHz boost clock
Details of a trio of Intel Coffee Lake CPUs leaked
Intel Coffee Lake leak indicates three six-core LGA1151 parts with a 3.7GHz-4.3GHz top-of-the-range offering
Is Intel beginning to feel the heat from AMD Ryzen?
AMD reveals 27 July launch for Ryzen 3 and prices for Threadripper that undercut Intel by half
Four core, four thread Ryzen 3 CPUs will consist of just two consumer desktop models at launch, while the top-of-the-range Ryzen 9 will cost $999
AMD: Ryzen 3 to launch on 27 July as it reveals Ryzen Threadripper prices
AMD launches Ryzen Pro microprocessor in ambitious bid for enterprise desktop - and reveals first details of Ryzen 3
Ryzen Pro adds enterprise security features to AMD's burgeoning Ryzen line-up
AMD launches Ryzen Pro microprocessor family for enterprise desktop PCs, based on Ryzen 3, 5 and 7 microprocessors
First Ryzen 3 microprocessors revealed for the first time - all with four cores and four threads