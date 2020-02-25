Ryanair
Ryanair to shift its infrastructure to Amazon Web Services and close "almost all" its data centres
Ryanair going "all in" on AWS to rebuild business around machine learning
Ryanair confirms theft of €4.6m by hackers
Fast response from budget airline means that it ought to be able to recover the wrongly transferred money
Expletives deleted: how NoSQL is helping Ryanair change its customer service reputation
Budget airline deploys Couchbase to help it become more responsive to passengers' 'sob stories'
Ryanair to sell targeted ads on boarding passes
Low-cost airline looks to boost revenue with innovative advertising technology
Ryanair outsources network infrastructure to Cable & Wireless
Low-cost airline strikes €15m deal to increase efficiency
Ryanair to install self-service payment kiosks at airports
Passengers will be able to purchase optional services before they fly
Airlines rethink IT priorities as recession bites
As Computing reveals a 30 per cent IT budget cut at British Airways, Angelica Mari investigates how IT decision-makers at the main UK carriers are responding to worsening market conditions
Ryanair to charge for online check-in
Budget airline will charge passengers £5 to check-in online
Ryanair introduces in-flight mobile phone service
But service will cost up to 10 times the normal rate (cue "I'm on the plane" jokes...)