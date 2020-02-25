Rural Payments Agency
Defra on the hunt for a £115,000 chief digital officer
Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs to hire a CDO just as the role starts to go stale
Rural Payments Agency looking for new IT for much-criticised CAP programme
Rural Payments Agency forges ahead with second-generation programme procurement
Defra and GDS slammed for 'ineffective collaboration' for £154m CAP programme
NAO says increasing costs and leadership changes are some of the reasons why the Common Agricultural Policy programme has failed to live up to expectations
£154m farm-subsidy IT project abandoned in favour of paper
Online mapping tool and inadequate back-end integration blamed as Defra's Rural Payments Agency reverts to paper