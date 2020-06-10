RSA
Interview: Nimisha Patel, CIO of the Year
“I always wanted to be a CIO, but there were times I thought I would never make it,” says CIO of the Year Nimisha Patel
Dell sells RSA to Symphony Technology Group for over $2 billion
The company says it has been working to simplify its business and product portfolio for the past three years
Alphabet's Chronicle launches 'Backstory' tool to analyse massive amounts of security data on networks
Backstory is a cloud-based platform capable of analysing network data and comparing it with malicious cyber activity
RSA appoints new group CDO
Steven Zuanella will report directly into group CIO Darren Price
RSA searching for a CDO for every region
Darren Price, group CIO of the insurer explains that digital is transforming his business
RSA completes huge mainframe migration project
Insurer successfully moves 2,000 applications to new Scandinavian data centre
AWS users could have their cryptographic keys stolen thanks to new vulnerability
Researchers used one instance of Amazon EC2 to recover a whole 2048-bit RSA key used by a separate instance
Facebook headhunts new chief security officer Alex Stamos from Yahoo
Status update: Cheerio Yahoo, I've found a new job at Facebook
RSA renews Vodafone IT contract with focus on 'more mobile and secure infrastructures'
'We need a strong provider who understands our business and is able to provide us with the best technology, which is why we chose Vodafone,' says RSA supply manager Gavin Hobbs
RSA appoints former Santander Germany CIO as its new COO
Darren McKenzie will be part of the team leading a transformation in RSA's operational, IT and procurement strategy
RSA chief digital officer Ian Hood resigns after only two months in new role
Hood has decided to leave insurance sector altogether, according to RSA
H4cked off: Is Eugene Kaspersky 'in bed' (or the sauna) with the Russian government? Derr, of course he is
In a mafia-style kleptocratic state, you can't build a company the size of Kaspersky without attracting the wrong sort of attention
Encryption flaw opened Android and Apple smartphones to online drive-by attacks
Smartphones easily 'pwned' due to OpenSSL flaw that tricked devices into using decades-old encryption standard
The many reasons why Cameron's plans to weaken encryption are a farce
Zimbra CMO Olivier Thierry explains why plans to introduce backdoors are both unworkable and undesirable
RSA Insurance Group: 'We want to be the world's first truly social insurer'
New RSA Group head of social media explains how building communities for customers can benefit both sides
How insurers should make sure they don't get left behind in the digital age
Insurers can't rely on self-taught staff any longer, they need to employ experts in the digital field, says RSA's Ian Hood
Insurance giant RSA appoints first group chief digital officer
Digital and multi-channel director Ian Hood promoted to new role
CISOs of top firms suggest strategy changes for security teams
Security leaders from the likes of Coca-Cola, eBay and Walmart urge security teams to "look three years ahead"
RSA 'categorically denies' secret ties with NSA
RSA says it has not "intentionally" weakened any of its products or taken payments to introduce weaknesses
RSA paid $10m by NSA to use weakened security in its products, claims Reuters - UPDATED
EMC-owned company took $10m from the NSA to use cryptography known to be weak in its security software, claims Reuters
RSA attackers hit over 700 other firms
New data reveals extent of APT attack